Floyd County commissioners approved a contract with Wings Over North Georgia for their annual air show this year, which will most likely be a drive-in event.
According to CEO John Cowman, a press release and concrete details will be released on Thursday, but the county went ahead and approved the contract at their Tuesday meeting. Over the past few weeks, Cowman and County Manager Jamie McCord have been discussing the idea of a drive-in style air show.
“I was very pleased with what he put on paper and it looked really good. It looks safe to me,” McCord said during caucus on Tuesday.
The county manager contacted the Northwest Georgia Public Health District Director Dr. Gary Voccio to see if it would be safe and he agreed, saying as long as the vehicles are spaced out appropriately and people don’t intermingle too much.
McCord also spoke with Richard B. Russell Regional Airport director John Carroll about the event, who said that Cowman would have to be in charge of security at the airport for the show.
While the county usually sponsors the event, they will only be lending the airport to WONG for the event. McCord pointed out that one of the benefits of the drive-in show is not having to worry about rain washing the crowd out.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are highlighting the upcoming show as well as the U.S. Air Force A-10 Demonstration Team, the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight team, Scott Farnsworth Dash Aerosports Racing team and the Buck Roetman, Matt Younkin, Michael Goulian and Patty Wagstaff aerobatic shows.
The Jim Tobul F4U Corsair, Scott Yoak P51 Mustang, Jerry “Jive” Kerby T-28 Mad Dog, Class of ’45 flight teams will also be on hand along with Rome’s own TigerFlight demonstration team.