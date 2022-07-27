The City Commission voted to lower the millage rate for Rome residents, however with increased property values that will still end up resulting in a slight property tax increase for the upcoming year.
While the city commission lowered the millage rate taxpayers will still see a bump in taxes as property values continue to increase. The commission voted to reduce the city millage rate from 8.151 down to 8.0.
"We rolled back our capital rate last year, so we left it the same again for this year at 1.826," Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said.
The commission also rolled back the proposed school rate from 17.45 to 17.25. Even with that rollback, the rate will still generate approximately $306,000 in additional revenue for the school system.
Among the zoning items that went before the commission on Monday, commissioners unanimously tabled the request for a special-use permit for 23 Chateau Drive. The request would have converted a former Comfort Inn at the location to apartments.
The commission has already approved several such projects in the past. However, during caucus several commissioners voiced concern that the city needed to codify the requirements for conversions of this type going forward.
Other concerns included that the city may lose revenue from hotel/motel taxes if more hotels converted to apartments.
“We want to be consistent on how we treat all our applicants in the future,” Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson said.
The commission approved other zoning requests including one to increase the density of number of homes built in the Crestwood Subdivision in North Rome near the Floyd County Jail.
Correction
This story has been corrected to show that the city commission voted to decrease the millage rate during its July 25 meeting.