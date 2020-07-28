The City Commission approved a rezoning and special use permit for developers seeking to put a 64-unit senior living community at 1301 Martha Berry Boulevard where Sumo Restaurant is currently located.
The panel overrode a unanimous vote of the planning commission to recommend denial of the application.
Commissioners were assured the developers would work with Dennis Hodge, owner of Lincare, to make cure that his business adjacent to the proposed redevelopment site, not be adversely impacted by the widening of Iron Street or issues related to water run-off.
An update of the 2009 East Rome Urban Redevelopment Plan was also approved by the commission Monday night.
The update will include information such as the number of new housing units that have been constructed by the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, major sidewalk enhancements along Maple and East Twelfth Street and work on the new Sandra D. Hudson Villas apartment community which is replacing the old Altoview Terrace Apartments. A $1.25 million Choice Neighborhoods Planning Grant was also approved for the area last year.
The update to the redevelopment plan was required by the Department of Community Affairs in order to consider the NWGHA application for tax credit financial assistance for the demolition and reconstruction of the John Graham Homes public housing community off East 12th Street and Cedar Avenue.
The developers of the senior apartments at the Sumo site are also seeking tax credit financing and are competing against both the NWGHA and South Rome Redevelopment Corporation for limited tax credit assistance.
Commission continues to oppose urban chickens
City commissioners rejected a request by a Saddle Mountain property owner, Katherine Sho, for a special use permit to put a chicken coop in the backyard of her home at 300 Pheasant Run.
Commissioner Wendy Davis who voted to allow the woman to raise a few hens, said that if the city is not going to allow people to raise chickens when they meet every criteria in the city ordinance, then the ordnance should probably ban chickens completely.
Several residents of the Saddle Mountain community came to a public hearing Monday night to object to the proposal, claiming the chickens would cause a bad smell in the neighborhood, probably generate predator traffic, promote the spread of salmonella and decrease their property values.
The applicant Katherine Sho responded saying three or four hens would not create an odor and the only way anyone could possibly contract salmonella is if they came into contact with the chickens themselves -- which she assured commissioners would not happen.
Davis moved to allow the application but commissioners Craig McDaniel, Jim Bojo, Jamie Doss, Randy Quick and Bonny Askew voted to prohibit the chickens.
Commissioner Doss asked that the city refund Sho's special use permit application fee.