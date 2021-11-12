Rome City Commissioners approved a $99.4 million process to remove harmful chemicals from the Oostanaula river, the city’s main water source, during Friday’s special called meeting.
InSite Engineering, LLC provided results from the recently completed PFAS Pilot Study started in March to determine the best method of removing the perflourinated chemicals from the river. The study was the largest of its kind in the U.S.
PFAS are man-made chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products, such as non-stick cookware, water-repellent clothing as well as stain resistant fabrics and carpets.
Seven pre-treatment options and nine PFAS mitigation options were tested on Oostanaula river water, Etowah River water and a blend of the two.
While most options removed between 98%-100% of PFAS chemicals from a small sample of water from each river, the commission ultimately determined the closed-circuit reverse osmosis method as the best option.
The process is expected to cost the city $3.07 million in annual operational costs. That cost is on top of the price tag for the overall fee.
Commissioner Jim Bojo made the initial motion for the commission to approve the new process. Commissioner Sundai Stevenson seconded the motion and it was unanimously approved.
The commission went into closed session to discuss litigation.
City Attorney Andy Davis did not comment publicly about the nature of the litigation. However, the city is involved in a lawsuit filed in 2019 against 30 companies that own or operate carpet facilities in Dalton.
The lawsuit contends the companies — including 3M, DuPont, Shaw Industries and others — knew the perfluorinated compounds used in their manufacturing were toxic.