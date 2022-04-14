Local residents returning from a prison term will be able to get help reintegrating into the community through a new program at the Sarah Hightower Regional Library System.
The system -- headquartered at the Rome Floyd County Library -- won a $2,000 grant from the American Library Association to launch Coming Home: Essential Resources for Re-entering Citizens.
The Libraries Transform Communities Engagement Grant is an annual award. This year's theme was social justice.
"It was really exciting because ... we were one of only two libraries in the whole country that got this grant," said Sarah Colombo, the system's branch services and grant manager. "I think that's huge for us, and it just recognizes something that we already strive to do within our community."
Coming Home will create a centralized resource list and website for people who have been incarcerated and are now returning to the community. The program will serve Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties.
While the area has multiple organizations that assist people released from prison, not many people know they exist, Colombo said.
"I think a lot of the times when you're re-entering (the community) it's like starting over," she said. "A lot of times you've lost your job, and you might have lost some of your social connections, so it may be hard to know where to start with finding what you need."
Coming Home will make attaining resources easier for people who are in a vulnerable and transitional period state, Colombo added. The program will also host speakers to give advice on legal processes such as expungement, along with other programs that will improve people's quality of life.
Though the library is still in the research stage of this program, they plan on using the grant to cover speaker and printing costs, Colombo said.
"We already strive to be a guide for people, for information in the community, and kind of like a meeting place for the community as well," she said. "So this is a way to grow our purpose."