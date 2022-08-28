Entering the Shannon Diner around lunchtime, many people are greeted by name with warm smiles and friendly waves.
Although the diner has been under new ownership for just over a couple months, it has already become a major place of gathering for the small community of Shannon.
Kay Ledlow, originally from California, moved to Floyd County with her family a few years back.
At first, Ledlow was looking into opening somewhere else entirely, but in that process, she stumbled upon the Shannon Diner when looking for restaurant equipment.
“I met the previous owner, who said she was selling it, and I thought ‘Well that fits perfectly with what I want to do,’” Ledlow said.
Since she’s taken it over, Ledlow has pushed for more homemade food and getting ingredients from local farms and businesses.
“Our burgers are made here and never frozen. We smoke our own meats out front... everything is made here,” she said.
The sides on the menu often change as well, to reflect the home cooking atmosphere at Shannon Diner, “like when you go to Sunday dinner,” as she described.
When Ledlow bought the restaurant space, she also inherited the staff.
“Some of them have worked here through more than one owner. But I wanted them to come back because they know this area and everyone around here,” she said. “They know what everyone around here likes and what they’re about... We all brainstormed the menu and tried to figure out what people would want.”
The diner actually has a wide variety of food options, from barbecue pork and chicken to meatloaf, chicken with dressing and even pizzas. For dessert, they always have a homemade pie ready to serve.
In the mornings, the diner serves classic breakfast food, such as eggs, bacon, pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy.
As Ledlow grows Shannon Diner, she hopes to bring more people to the restaurant in northeast Floyd County while continuing to provide a family-friendly and welcoming atmosphere.
“We really want it to be a place where people can come in and feel at home... they come back for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” she said. “We take a lot of pride in this place and the community has really embraced me.”
The Shannon Diner at 4535 Calhoun Road NE is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. On Saturday, they’re open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, they’re open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The diner is closed on Mondays.