Governor Brian Kemp today announced that Agile Cold Storage will invest over $60 million in the construction of two new facilities in Bartow and Hall counties to support the state’s poultry industry. The company’s new semi-automated freezer buildings will create approximately 170 jobs between the Cartersville and Gainesville facilities.
“It’s great to see Georgia-based companies reinvest in their home state and create opportunities for hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Kemp. “Agile’s investment in the Peach State is a testament to Georgia’s dominance in the poultry industry and our top-notch logistics network, and I am grateful for their partnership as they ramp up operations in North Georgia.”
In Cartersville, Agile Cold Storage plans to build and own a 150,000-square-foot facility near the intersection of Hamilton Crossing Road and Arnold Road near the giant Shaw Plant X-15. The company plans to create about 70 positions.
The company also plans to build and own a 150,000-square-foot facility in Gainesville, located at 3117 Athens Highway, where they plan to create approximately 100 positions. Positions at both the Cartersville and Gainesville facilities will include warehouse management, administration, clerical, forklift operators, maintenance, and other general warehouse positions.