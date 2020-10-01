Agile Cold Storage announced plans Thursday to invest over $60 million in the construction of two new facilities in Bartow and Hall counties to support the state’s poultry industry.
The company’s new semi-automated freezer buildings will create approximately 170 jobs between the Cartersville and Gainesville facilities.
“It’s great to see Georgia-based companies reinvest in their home state and create opportunities for hardworking Georgians,” said Gov. Brian Kemp in a press release. “Agile’s investment in the Peach State is a testament to Georgia’s dominance in the poultry industry and our top-notch logistics network, and I am grateful for their partnership as they ramp up operations in North Georgia.”
In Cartersville, Agile Cold Storage plans to build and own a 150,000-square-foot facility near the intersection of Hamilton Crossing Road and Arnold Road near the giant Shaw Plant X-15. The company plans to create about 70 positions.
Melinda Lemmon, executive director of the Carterville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development, said her office had been working with Agile since February. She said a site in Tennessee was also under serious consideration before the Cartersville site was chosen.
The Cartersville location will provide the company with easy access to U.S. 411. The new plant will sit beside a major rail line, which Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor said will hopefully be beneficial to the company's future transportation needs.
Taylor said he believes the fact that Chick-fil-A is building a massive new distribution center in Bartow County may have been a factor in Agile's decision to locate in Cartersville.
The company also plans to build and own a 150,000-square-foot facility in Gainesville, located at 3117 Athens Highway, where they plan to fill approximately 100 positions.
Lemmon said that while the announcements came simultaneously, the two projects are distinctly different. She said that plant that went to Hall County also had some stiff competition elsewhere.
Positions at both the Cartersville and Gainesville facilities will include warehouse management, administration, clerical, forklift operators, maintenance, and other general warehouse positions.