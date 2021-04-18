Rome's Alcohol Control Commission is expected to approve on Monday new beer and wine pouring permits for Cod Tail.
The seafood and chicken restaurant opened last August in the former Sonny's BBQ at 2103 Shorter Ave.
The citizen board also has some hearings scheduled before it takes up the issue of alcohol outlets with gaming machines. The ACC meets at 5 p.m. in the commission chambers on the second floor of City Hall, 601 Broad St. Its meetings are public.
Two licensees at convenience stores are slated to appear before the board regarding underage alcohol sales.
Calhoun EZ Stop, at 618 Calhoun Ave., and Maple Food Mart, at 2017 Maple Ave., were cited in a March 10 sting by U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents. Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said the agents went to 20 local establishments.
The ACC can opt to send a letter of warning or recommend a fine or license suspension to the Rome City Commission.
City Commissioners have long expressed concern about the illegal use of gaming machines and have asked the ACC to discuss potential preventative measures.
The Georgia Lottery Corp. issues permits at convenience stores and other outlets for Coin Operated Amusement Machines -- COAMs -- but payouts in cash, tobacco or alcohol are prohibited.
However, City Commissioner Bill Collins and others have pointed out instances where it seems clear that payouts are happening secretively. A Georgia Municipal Association analysis of 2018 crime data in Rome showed 15% of all robberies took place at a COAM site.
City Commissioners also have expressed concern about the families of addicted gamblers, the cost in police resources and the ease with which such places can reopen after they are caught.
Also on Monday, the ACC is expected to approve a list of festival and concert block party dates the Downtown Development Authority is requesting for public consumption of alcohol.