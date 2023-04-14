City Commissioner Mark Cochran is seeking to have an ethics complaint filed against him dismissed as the city works to put together a committee to hear the accusation.
A letter from Cochran's attorney, Jeremy Berry, to Mayor Sundai Stevenson states that a complaint dated on March 26 filed by Rome Human Resources Director Kristy Shepard "sets forth no particularized facts or circumstances of a violation" and must be dismissed.
In her complaint Shepard alludes to conversations questioning whether or not Cochran had a conflict of interest or financial interest in projects which came before the city commission. However, she only specifically referenced two instances -- one concerning a sidewalk project on Technology Parkway and the other a March 8, 2021 discussion among several city commissioners regarding conflict of interest when choosing an employee healthcare clinic.
However, the complaint appears to be centered on what she termed as "uncalled for and unprofessional" conduct.
"Out of fear of retaliation and at the risk of losing our jobs, we feel strongly as a city of ethics, that staff concerns rise to the level of an investigative committee. Even if staff complaints go unfounded, all people have the right to be treated with respect, courtesy and openness," Shepard wrote. "Regrettable, I believe we have reached unprecedented times in my tenure at the City of Rome where civility has been disregarded."
In Cochran's response, Berry wrote that the complaint should be dismissed because Shepard had not stated an ethics claim.
"At no point in Ms. Shepard's complaint does she allege that Commissioner Cochran participated in a vote or decision on projects in which he had an interest," Berry stated. "Because she does not allege any improper vote or decision, much less provide any particular facts or circumstances of a violation, her complaint should summarily be dismissed."
Stating that an ethics complaint is a serious matter, the response outlines the difference between impolite or uncivil behavior and unethical behavior.
"Being impolite or uncivil is not an ethics violation," Berry wrote. "The fact that Ms. Shepard appears to be using her ethics complaint as a means to coerce politeness from Commissioner Cochran is highly inappropriate and an abuse to the ethics complaint process."
The response also requested that City Attorney Andy Davis recuse himself from the process. The letter outlines several points but also states that Davis would likely be a witness in any hearing before the Investigating Committee and should not represent the city.
In response to that request, Stevenson engaged the services of Chris Balch with the Balch Law Group as the special ethics prosecutor for this case representing the city.
City Clerk Joe Smith also confirmed that he has begun seeking to contact the three members of the Investigating Committee. That committee will be comprised of the chief elected officials from the 20 or so cities in Georgia Municipal Association's District One. They were chosen at random Stevenson after the city commission meeting on Monday.
At this point mayors of Bremen and Adairsville have agreed to participate in the committee. Smith said Friday he had reached out to the mayor of Ringgold as well, but has not yet received an answer.
Once the committee is empaneled, Smith will then send the documents regarding the complaint to the members to review. There hasn't been a date or time yet sent for the initial meeting and determination if the merits of the complaint are enough to go forward.
If the committee decides the merits of the complaint warrant a full hearing, then a date will be scheduled for that hearing.