Close to $4 million in federal funds has been awarded to develop two parks in Rome, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.
The city of Rome is getting a $2.2 million grant for improvements to Banty Jones Park. The Northwest Georgia Housing Authority's grant is for $1,731,048 for a community park at Willingham Village.
"These grants will help us ensure these areas get the improvements they need for the betterment of the entire community," Northwest Georgia Housing Authority Executive Director Sandra Hudson said.
Funding for the awards comes from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program created by the American Rescue Plan Act. All told, $225 million was awarded to 142 projects across the state.
Kemp said the funds are targeted to recreation facilities in specific census tracts disproportionately affected by covid and the lockdown.
"Today, we're investing these funds to see that those most heavily impacted have even more resources at their disposal, and I want to thank our partners for helping us make that possible," he said.
A $4.2 million makeover for Banty Jones Park in South Rome was unveiled in late April.
The concept plan envisions open-air pavilions, a stage with seating for small performances, a grilling and picnic area, playgrounds, a game area for horseshoes and corn hole, a workout area with fitness equipment, swing benches, a boardwalk, and even an area for food trucks.
The main feature will be a central plaza with a splash pad.
Rome Community Development Director Bekki Fox said it would be paid for through the ARPA grant, along with money from the city's annual Community Development Block Grant and Choice Neighborhood Planning Grant funds through the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority.
The census tract covers about 1.7 square miles and is home to about 2,600 people, 30% of whom live below the federal poverty line.
"I am thankful for this much needed grant funding that will certainly improve the quality of life for our citizens," said state Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome. "I look forward to seeing the positive impact that this funding will have for our community and residents.”
At Willingham Village, the housing authority recently announced it would dedicate a portion of its West Rome complex to a rapid rehousing pilot program for recently homeless residents. The property already houses a community garden and the NWGHA Adult Education Center & Computer Lab.
State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, praised the rehousing partnership with United Way of Rome and Floyd County.
"Now with funding for a new park, this will be a great addition to this new community that serves those needing housing as well as wrap around services," Hufstetler said. "Combined with the major upgrades to the city parks, the quality of life from these facilities will be a tremendous asset to the Rome community."
The housing authority has hired Lose Design to develop a master plan to include two accessible playgrounds, a covered and lighted picnic pavilion, a basketball court and water feature with ground jets.
Thursday's grant award announcement is preliminary, since federal rules will apply to the use of the funds. Kemp said they are pending the outcome of each project's due diligence phase and final budget approvals.