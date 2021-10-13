The Rome municipal elections is off to a smooth and slow start with Interim Chief Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell reporting no issues so far.
"It's slow, but we're moving along well," Waddell said.
As of Tuesday evening, 83 people have cast their votes for Rome municipal elections. About 31 of those votes were cast on Tuesday.
Early voting will continue through Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend voting will be able available this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Community Room on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E 4th Ave. Voting will also be available on both Saturday Oct. 23 and Sunday Oct. 24.
Next week, the Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Drive will be open for voters through Oct. 29.
Three Rome City Commission seats are on the ballot, as well as all seven school board seats. Incumbents Jamie Doss and Randy Quick are running for reelection and Elaina Beeman is stepping down from her role as a Rome City Schools board member to run for City Commission. Candidates Victor Hixon, Tyrone Holland and LuGina Brown are also running for one of the three seats.
All current Rome City School Board members, except for Beeman, are also up for reelection: Chair Faith Collins, Vice Chair Jill Fisher, Melissa Davis, Will Byington, Alvin Jackson and John Uldrick. Tracy McDew, Pascha Burge and Ron Roach are also on the ballot.
Voters planning to submit absentee ballots can request a ballot no later than Oct. 22 and must include a copy of their driver’s license or state ID when submitting their applications. They can then either mail it in or cast in the county’s ballot box, which will be located in the Floyd County Administration Building in the Community Room on the second floor.
All elections are scheduled for Nov. 2. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 4. Absentee ballots can be requested through Oct. 22. The earliest a registrar can mail out the absentee ballots is Oct. 11.
The Garden Lakes Baptist Church voting precinct has been moved to the Anthony Recreation Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Boulevard.
Voters can find their precincts for election day by visiting floydcountyga.gov/elections.