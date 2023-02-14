Some more changes will have to be made before local legislation can be introduced to change Cave Spring to a city manager form of government.
During Monday’s council meeting, City Attorney Frank Beacham told council members that he had spoken to the legislative counsel in Atlanta and there are some points that need to be clarified. One of those points concerns the mayor's position on the council and what would happen to that role if and when the city manager takes over daily operations.
Clarification is also being sought regarding the appointment of a city manager, city attorney and city judge, to make sure the responsibilities of the council are not abridged.
Mayor Rob Ware said the legislation would be headed back to the city council for an update before it is submitted to the legislature for a vote. The current legislative session ends in late March.
Ware anticipates holding a called meeting to make the necessary changes.
In other business, the City of Cave Spring has executed a contract with Carver & Carver to fix an issue with the sewer line near city hall.
“Someone bored into one of the sewer lines,” Ware said. “It was found when doing an analysis. The plan is to replace the line, which should solve inflow problems.”
Inflows are when extra, outside, water gets into the sewer system.
The council also decided to use a $5,000 Brace Grant to assist with cleanup activities in the city.
Dumpsters will be funded by the grant and there will also be ways for residents to dispose of hazardous materials like motor oil and paint, along with electronic items such as computers and televisions.
Ware said the cleanup must take place this fiscal year and will likely be held in April or May.
