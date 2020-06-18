First time claims for unemployment assistance filed by Floyd County residents dropped 41% from April to May but still topped 7,300 claims.
By further comparison, in May last year, just 301 claims were filed in Floyd County
A first time claim is a request for unemployment benefits filed by someone who had not sought benefits in the preceding 12 months.
The Georgia Dept. of Labor report Thursday indicates that across the 15-county Northwest Georgia region, the number of new claims dropped by 44% from the April figure but still surpassed 63,000 claims.
The 15-county region includes Dade, Catoosa, Walker, Whitfield, Murray, Gilmer, Fannin, Pickens, Gordon, Chattooga, Floyd, Bartow, Polk, Paulding and Haralson counties.
While the 7,309 first time claims filed by Floyd County residents was still well above average it was down from the 12,549 filed in April.
The unemployment claims data reflect individuals who live in a specific county, however the job they have been laid off from may be in another jurisdiction.
Rome-Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick said there was virtually no way to tell is the job losses are temporary versus permanent at this point. They won't be able to tell until the COVID-19 pandemic has passed and the extended unemployment benefit package offered by the federal government expires.
"Any advantage that there might be (by having a large number of people available in the workforce) is the same advantage that other communities have because we're all in the same situation right now," Kendrick said.
Here are the numbers for counties immediately adjacent to Floyd:
- Bartow - 9,151, down from 16,521 in April
- Chattooga - 608, down from 709 in April
- Gordon - 5,302, down from 8,697 in April
- Polk - 2,806, down from 4,735 in April
- Walker - 3,648, down from 6,311 in April
Kendrick said she is confident that prospects understand that the workforce numbers are a little skewed right now.
"We are very concerned about the unemployment numbers but at the same time we are heartened by the manufacturers who are bringing people back to work," said Jeanne Krueger, president of the Rome Floyd Chamber.
Krueger said the chamber website is reflective of a growing number and diversity of companies that are actually looking to hire right now.