A view of Crestwood from along the North Broad Extension shows workers framing in homes on the tract. Smith Douglas homes is advertising the homes in the low $200,000 price range. The builders are also working on projects off Old Dalton Road, Eden Valley Road and Kayla Drive in Coosa.
The Rome City Commission will vote to lower the millage rate during its Monday meeting but, despite that, city property owners will still see an increase.
The plan discussed at the July 11 meeting is to decrease the millage rate. However, since the total value of property in the city has increased, city property owners will still see an increase.
The city is proposing a rollback that will drop the millage rate by 0.151 mills, to 27.276 mills. This will make the property tax on a home valued at $125,000 decrease from $1,371 to $1,363.
Under state law, that’s classified as an increase since the city will be collecting more money overall.
One opportunity for public comment has already passed during a called meeting on July 14. The second, where commissioners are expected to officially set the rate, will be Monday.
The board will also enter a proposed pay hike for city commission and school board members on first reading. The annual salary will increase from $8,400 to $12,000. City Clerk Joe Smith earlier said it would be the first raise in about 25 years, with the last one being in 1997 or 1998.
Commissioners will also hold a public hearing concerning several rezoning requests.
Among the applications, commissioners will consider will an application seeking a larger density for the Crestwood subdivision in North Rome. The Crestwood subdivision project is currently planned to be about 80 homes, but if this request is approved, it would bring the total to 140 homes.
The city will also consider an application to convert the Comfort Inn and Suites at 23 Chateau Drive into apartments.
Caucus will be held at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room of City Hall, the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the commission chambers.
This will be the first of two meetings this week for commissioners. The city commission retreat is scheduled for Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at the Fire Administration Building.