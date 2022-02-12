Rome water customers can expect water rate increases to pay for an expensive process of removing harmful chemicals introduced into the Oostanaula River — the city’s main water source.
City commissioners approved $99.4 million to pay for a reverse osmosis water filtration system in November to protect customers from perfluorinated chemicals coming from upstream carpet manufacturers in the Dalton area.
On top of that cost, the process will set the city back $3.07 million in annual operation costs to remove the toxic PFOA and PFOS chemical compounds. The chemicals, often dubbed forever chemicals, don’t break down and are used in nonstick cookware, water-repellent clothing and stain resistant fabrics.
To determine the most effective way to filter those chemicals, the city contracted InSite Engineering, LLC. While most options removed between 98%-100% of the chemicals from a small sample of water from each river, commissioners opted for the most thorough process.
City commissioners will hear from Bill Zieburtz of Stantec, an infrastructure services company, concerning that water rate study during caucus prior to the city commission meeting on Monday.
At that point the discussion will begin as to what the water rate hike will actually look like for customers.
Another factor concerning how that cost will hit customers may also be dictated by a 2019 lawsuit filed by the City of Rome.
The lawsuit, Johnson v. 3M, et. al., filed in the Northern District of Georgia federal court, accuses manufacturers in Dalton — including 3M, Mohawk, Shaw Industries and others — of dumping chemicals heavily used in carpet production, in the river. A similar lawsuit was also filed in Floyd County Superior Court.
In its lawsuit the city cited the extremely high cost of treating for the toxic chemicals as well as the fact that the chemicals don’t break down over time and accumulate in a person’s body with repeated exposure.
The existence of the chemicals has caused Rome to switch over and draw water from the Etowah, where it has fewer intakes, as well as using expensive measures, such as granular activated carbon filters, to provide a safe but temporary answer to the problem.
“The Etowah River cannot sustain the long-term water needs of the city,” a statement that accompanied the city filing a 2019 lawsuit stated.
Up to now the process is working its way through the courts with some movement earlier this year. In early January, City Commissioners directed the city attorney to begin negotiating settlements with minor defendants in the lawsuit.