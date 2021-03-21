A final vote on contracting with Redmond Regional Medical for a joint city-county wellness program is slated for Monday's Rome City Commission session.
The issue was tabled earlier this month after a lengthy, and lively, debate about potential conflicts of interest at both the committee and commission level.
A committee made up of both city and county employees reviewed several proposals for the wellness program and decided to continue to contract with Redmond. The hospital conducts the clinic from a building in the West Town Square shopping center off Shorter Avenue.
The Floyd County Commission approved the new Redmond contract in a 3-1 vote the day after their city counterparts pressed pause.
County Commissioner Scotty Hancock, who is employed at Redmond, recused himself from the vote. Commissioner Rhonda Wallace, who voted against the proposal, said she wanted more details. Neither Wallace nor Chair Wright Bagby, who are the county's representatives to one of Floyd Medical Center's governing boards, felt they needed to abstain.
City Commissioners had raised questions about each others' connections to various local health care providers that submitted bids, but they are expected to resolve the issues Monday.
The board also is scheduled to conduct a series of public hearings to consider a pair of annexation requests and one rezoning measure.
Commissioners caucus at 5 p.m. Monday and start their regular session at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be hybrid session with some commissioners present in chambers at City Hall, 601 Broad St., and others participating by video conference. The regular session will be livestreamed on the City of Rome GA Facebook page.
Michael Fox has asked the city to annex his property at 160 Malone Drive in Garden Lakes and Nina Brahmbhatt has requested annexation for parcels at 3932 Martha Berry Highway and 13 Violet St.
The rezoning request applies to 11.7 acres on Westside Industrial Boulevard, which are split-zoned for Heavy Industrial and Light Industrial use. The property used to be two separate parcels but they were merged for an expansion. Kieth Bonnell of NCB Realty is seeking Heavy Industrial for the whole tract.
Commissioners will accept on first reading an ordinance amendment to permit Sunday alcohol package sales beginning at 11 a.m. instead of 12:30 p.m. A public hearing and vote are scheduled for April 12.