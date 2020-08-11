The city of Rome is now accepting applications from individuals who want to serve on a committee that will recommend how a new marker will tell the story of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest.
The Forrest statue, at the base of Rome's historic Myrtle Hill Cemetery, came under fire in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. Forrest was considered a military hero for saving Rome from federal troops in 1863, but later executed hundreds of black prisoners at Fort Pillow and became a post-war leader of the Ku Klux Klan.
The committee will have three people who favor continuing to honor Forrest, along with three who would prefer to see the monument removed altogether. A representative from the Community Development Services Committee will be an ex-offici0, nonvoting, member.
All committee members must live within the city limits of Rome.
The Rome City Commission adopted a resolution calling for the statue to be relocated, with the addition of a plaque or marker that includes the more sordid details of Forrest's life.
The committee will be given a budget of $5,000 to retain a reputable academic historian to help sort out fact from fiction when it comes to Forrest's activities.
Applications will be taken for 45 days at the city clerk's office in City Hall, 601 Broad St.
Once the committee is chosen, it will have 180 days to bring forward a recommendation to the full City Commission.
The board set the clock ticking at its Monday meeting.
In other actions Monday, the board affirmed the appointment of Aundi Lesley as the new Downtown Development director. Lesley will start work Monday.
Commissioners also approved the payment of the city's share of deficits at the Joint Recycling Center for the first half of the year.
The first quarter debt payment was $35,960 while the second quarter payment was $11,432. Deficits at the recycling center are funded in three equal shares by the city, the county and the Joint Solid Waste Commission.
Also, Police Chief Denise Downer McKinney reported that the city's share of a Justice Assistance Grant this year amounts to $11,465.
It will be earmarked for special equipment -- a ballistic entry shield for when the SWAT team has to force its way into a building, a tool kit for the bomb squad and communications equipment for the Crisis Negotiation Team.