The Rome City school system will fund 28 additional teacher positions, using money replaced in its Fiscal Year 2022 budget from last year’s state austerity cuts.
Those positions amount to $2,125,000 of the $2,747,110 in FY 2021 cuts restored by the state to the city school system’s budget.
“We lost a lot of money last year when (the state) took austerity measures,” Rome Superintendent Lou Byars said on Tuesday.
The school system originally planned to cut three instruction days to recoup the lost funding, but federal CARES Act funds helped balance the state level cuts. However, the school system is still down $1.5 million in funding this year because of state cuts, Byars said.
The majority of the 28 new teacher positions will be in the middle and high schools, where the system is seeing the most growth, Byars said. Others will be in elementary schools and positions for virtual school.
The largest chunk of the school system’s $85 million budget goes to instruction — including teacher and counselor salaries and benefits as well as supplies and technology.
“Seventy percent of our budget goes to direct instruction. Really, more than that,” Byars said.
On top of that, the school system is budgeting $500,000 in salaries because of pay increases due to salary schedule changes or teachers acquiring an advanced degree.
Some of the cuts or adjustments to programs in the past school year, for instance foreign language programs in the middle schools, will be reinstated.
Other increases in expenditures when compared to FY 2021 will cover added bus drivers, for additional buses purchased with CARES Act funds, as well as custodians and a maintenance position.
The budget also includes the one-time cost of approximately $275,000 to move mobile classrooms. Several classrooms will go from the high school to the middle school and others will be moved from the middle school to East Central Elementary and West End Elementary to account for increased student populations.
As far as local revenues go, the school system is projecting an increase of $2,992,383 over FY 2021 and is not recommending a millage rate increase.
The school system’s millage rate has stayed flat at 17.45 mills for the past 12 years.
The school board approved the budget after a second public hearing and vote at its Tuesday meeting; the first public hearing was held in May.