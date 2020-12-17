The city worked to clarify its face covering ordinance on Thursday as COVID-19 cases continued to peak.
The city commission voted unanimously to enact the mandate to attempt to slow the rampant spread of COVID-19 locally that has broken previous infection, hospitalization and death records set in the summer.
Since the beginning of December, 21 Floyd County residents have died of COVID-19. Hospitals have shown rising caseloads of infected patients since early November and those numbers have pushed past previous peaks consistently since the beginning of the month.
Because of stipulations in Gov. Brian Kemp's emergency order businesses can opt out of local ordinances concerning masks. However, those businesses must post a visible sight stating they're opting out of the ordinance.
There's a catch though.
Kemp's order does state that employees in restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies that have face to face interaction with customers must wear a face covering. That includes businesses that opt out of the local ordinance.
So what it comes down to is the customers. When a customer doesn't wear a mask, the business isn't held responsible.
"For individuals who do not comply with the ordinance, every effort will be made to bring an individual into voluntary compliance including providing complimentary masks, explaining the importance of wearing face coverings during this pandemic and issuing verbal and written warnings," a statement from the city read.
Also, for those who cannot afford a face covering, one will be provided to you.
As the mandate continues, it expires on Jan. 8, 2021, the city, backed up by the county government, is continuing to promote a Rome Ga. Safe Pledge.
That pledge, pitched as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19, asks businesses to pledge to follow cleaning and disinfecting protocols in order to ensure the health and safety of people at their places of business.