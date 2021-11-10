Rome is rapidly approaching 2,000 wrecks as the year draws to a close, easily surpassing the previous year's numbers.
According to data presented during a city Public Works Committee meeting, Rome has had nearly 300 more wrecks and 25 more DUI wrecks this year than at this point last year.
Of the 1,982 wrecks reported through October, 57 involved DUIs, 570 injuries were reported and seven fatalities occurred. In 2020 through October, 1,686 wrecks were reported, 32 involved DUIs, 597 were injured and four fatalities occurred.
"There's an uptick because more people are getting out," Commissioner Mark Cochran said.
The traffic commission analyzed the 208 wrecks reported last month. Of the drivers cited, 25% of drivers were following too closely, 15% failed to yield, 12% improperly changed lanes, 6% ignored stop signs and 3% drove while distracted or under the influence of alcohol. About 39% of drivers were listed under "other" factors contributing to wrecks.
Overall, more wrecks occurred on Fridays. On average approximately 50 wrecks took place on Fridays. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays were about equal, with around 30 each day. Mondays had the least number of wrecks, reported at just 18.
The other high point for wrecks was at lunchtime, with a close second during the afternoon commute. Nearly 50 wrecks occurred between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and 46 happened in the late afternoon between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Some of the most common wreck locations mentioned were Veterans Memorial Parkway at Riverside Drive, Redmond Circle at Shorter Avenue, Shorter Avenue at Hamilton Avenue, Shorter Avenue at Second Avenue, Broad Street at Turner McCall Boulevard and Redmond Circle at Technology Parkway.