This Saturday will mark 20 years since the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center that killed nearly 3,000 people.
To commemorate that event, a solemn ceremony will be held Saturday at the Firefighters Memorial Plaza outside Rome City Hall at 8:30 a.m. to remember those lost.
City of Rome Public Information Officer Doug Walker will be the master of ceremonies at the event, where he'll go over a timetable of the events that happened that day, which also included an attack on the Pentagon and the Flight 93 plane crash in Pennsylvania.
The ceremony will be taking place around the same time as the actual events that happened that day.
Rev. Ronnie Cowart will be giving a speech and leading a prayer during the ceremony. Phyllis Lee, widow of Rome-Floyd Fire Battalion Chief Danny Lee, will lay a memorial wreath on the firefighter memorial. Lee will be escorted by Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson and Rome-Floyd Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Brad Roberson.
The fire department will also have the old Mountain City Fire Department bell at the ceremony, which dates back to the 1870s.
Floyd County E-911 Director Sommer Robinson will also ring a bell as a last alarm for the fallen firefighters, police officers and people towards the end of the ceremony.
The ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. at the Firefighters Memorial Plaza at 600 First Street next to City Hall. Masks are encouraged, but not required.