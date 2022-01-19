Rome has joined an online procurement group that is expected to give it -- and local vendors -- a wider reach.
The Georgia Purchasing Group is a bidnet direct regional e-procurement operation, providing vendors online access to upcoming solicitations. City officials are inviting area businesses to register at Romega.us/552/Bids-RFPs.
“Because we aren’t the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Georgia Purchasing Group provides the City of Rome more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs,” said Purchasing Director Becky Smyth. "We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities.”
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. Registered vendors can view postings from 20 participating agencies via a single point of entry.
Those who aren't registered can still see listings but won't be able to access the details of the contract online.
Smyth said that by posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Georgia Purchasing Group, the city ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda.
Registration is free for limited access. Vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts and other specialized notifications.
The city currently has six open solicitations, for items ranging from fire department turn-out gear to construction of a covered basketball court and restroom pavilion at Park Hoke Parks.