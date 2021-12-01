The City of Rome hosted a job fair Wednesday at the Rome Civic Center in hopes of filling several needed positions.
Human Resources Manager Kara Burgess said the city is currently hiring in all departments including transit, water and sewer and information technology. There are also several administrative roles available.
All city employees receive a variety of benefits such as health insurance, a retirement plan, paid vacation time, paid holiday time, paid sick leave and more. Employees are eligible for retirement after 10 years of employment with the city.
"Right now, the biggest need we have is police officers and heavy equipment type positions like in our streets and drainage department and water and sewer department," Burgess said
The Rome Police Department has 18 officer positions in need of filling.
"For us, 18 vacancies is almost a 20% lack in manpower," RPD Sgt. Don Davis said. "Realistically, we're operating somewhere between 70% to 75% manpower. We get the job done but that's a significant lack of personnel."
So significant in fact that officers regularly work extra hours to make up for the gap.
"We have some really dedicated people," RPD Capt. Trixie Morgan said. "People get into this profession because it is part of their heart. It's not just a job."
To apply to become an RPD officer -- or to fill one of the city's other openings -- visit RomeGa.us/jobs.
The starting salary with no experience is around $38,000 annually. The salary will increase to more than $40,000 after a few years.
New officers will be sent to a state police academy for 11 weeks of paid training. From there, these officers will receive additional paid training in Rome for a few weeks.