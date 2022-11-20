The Rome City Commission wants to move forward with adding a microtransit public transportation option.
Some refer to microtransit as “government Uber.” It involves the operation of small-scale, on-demand public transit services that can offer fixed routes and schedules, as well as flexible routes and on-demand scheduling, usually through the use of a phone app.
During a city commission planning retreat on Friday, Rome Transit Department assistant director Courtnay Griffin presented a case study from Gainesville-Hall County, which recently went to microtransit. Although Gainesville-Hall County decided to go completely to the option, that would not be the case in Rome.
Keeping the free, fixed-route service, but adding some microtransit, could be a way to serve different demographics.
“We have a very sensitive population that rides the fixed-route service and we want to still be able to offer that to them,” Griffin said. “I think microtransit would be a great piece to layer, because we can have a revenue producing service that is going to cost us less but be able to generate revenue in a different way.”
According to Griffin, the cost-per-mile for the service has decreased significantly.
Another bonus is that drivers would not need to have a commercial driver’s license, because the service uses smaller vehicles instead of tripper buses.
City Commissioner Mark Cochran said we are living in a “micro generation” where on-demand services are very popular. He cited examples like Netflix, where you can watch a program when it is convenient instead of having to wait until a scheduled time on network television.
The timeline for Gainesville-Hall County’s conversion to microtransit was around 24 months.
A poll of the commission showed that no one was opposed to moving forward with the plan.