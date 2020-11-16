The city government facilities that involve face to face transactions were closed effective Monday due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
In the announcement from the city, they encouraged members of the to take advantage of online services.
"The city is taking these proactive efforts to protect the health and safety of our employees and the public," said City Manager Sammy Rich. "Face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus; we encourage citizens to utilize online services."
There is online bill pay for water billing, downtown parking tickets, solid waste/landfill bills, and municipal court fees at https://romefloyd.com/pay-online. A list if city departments with contact names, phone numbers and emails is available at https://romefloyd.com/departments.
City recreational facilities to include the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and Stonebridge Golf Course will remain open, but offer phone, app and online options for booking play.
City leaders recently met with local health officials concerning the increase in local COVID-19 cases, according to a press release. Many committee meetings have been canceled.
The public safety committee meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday was canceled, the community development committee meeting has been postponed. The historic preservation committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been switched to an online format.