The Rome City Commission has extended their mask mandate ordinance for another month as local hospitals are overwhelmed by high numbers of new COVID-19 cases.
Commissioners said they have started seeing more of an increase in mask wearing over the past weeks and that they believe they're continuing to take the right steps.
"We need to be leading by example," Commissioner Randy Quick said. "We can't be seen without masks in public."
Agreeing with that statement, Commissioner Bonny Askew suggesting the city begins handing out cloth City of Rome masks to anyone they see without one.
The decision to extend the mandate was unanimous, as Mayor Bill Collins pointed out that they need to do as much as they can to prevent healthcare workers from getting overwhelmed.
The ordinance includes a civil penalty. A person who does not comply with the order will get a warning and a chance to comply. If they refuse, they will be issued a $25 fine. A second offense would be a $50 fine, the maximum the governor’s emergency order allows.
Businesses or other entities such as churches can opt out and choose not to require mask-wearing on their property, per instructions in the governor’s emergency order. However, they must notify people entering their premises.
"We need to protect everyone, even those claiming they don't need protection," Commissioner Sundai Stevenson said.
Stevenson is also the first of the city commission members to get the first round of vaccinations and will have her second at the beginning of February.