City commissioners are expected to approve another extension of an emergency face covering ordinance when the panel meets Monday night.
The resolution which will be presented to commissioners stipulates that face coverings be worn while in a public place through 11:59 p.m. March 7.
The emergency ordinance requires people to wear a face covering in public when social distancing is not possible. Businesses may opt out of the ordinance requirement but are required to post signage near the entrance to the building.
The commission meeting will be a virtual meeting via both Facebook Live and Zoom. The caucus begins at 6 p.m. and meeting itself at 6:30.
The Rome Police Department will also announce the recipient of their Officer of the Year Award. The winner will actually find out during a departmental staff meeting early Monday afternoon and be recognized by the commission during their meeting Monday night.
Commissioners are also slated to enter into an agreement with Atlantic Coast Consulting for groundwater monitory at the Berry Hill and Walker Mountain landfills.
ACC has agreed to perform twice yearly sampling of 21 groundwater wells and six surface points at the Berry Hill landfill along with 17 groundwater and nine surface point sites at sections 1 through 3 of the Walker Mountain landfill.
Another 18 groundwater wells and five surface points will be monitored in sections four through nine at Walker Mountain.
The construction and debris section of the landfill be include three groundwater monitoring wells and four surface points.
The city will pay $75,688 for the monitoring and sampling services.