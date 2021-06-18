City commissioners have delayed signing a contract with an Atlanta-based investment and development group for 2.14 acres of city property on West Third Street.
City Attorney Andy Davis said that language in the contract which FSRE IMPACT Rome River District, LLC returned to the city Thursday night needed some additional discussion.
The apparent issue involves a reversion clause.
The city wants to require FSRE to have a residential component to their development started within a certain period of time or the 2.14 acres would revert to the city.
City leaders have clearly wanted residential development on West Third Street for more than a decade. While FSRE does not include residential use on the 2.14 acres, the developers have purchased other parcels along West Third and do intend to develop a significant number of apartments on those tracts.
The city is seeking to link the start of construction on those residential units within two years to the contract for the sale of the 2.14-acre site which has been earmarked for retail, food and possibly entertainment use.
“It sounds like this is just a hiccup,” said Commissioner Randy Quick.
City Manager Sammy Rich said that at the end of the day he remains confident that FSRE will bring a “top-notch” development to the River District.
No one from the FSRE group was in attendance at the Marriott Courtyard Rome Riverwalk on Friday when the city decided to put the contract on hold pending the ironing out of details.
Commissioners also conducted a mini mid-year review during their session at Courtyard Rome Riverwalk Friday morning.
A rewrite of the Unified Land Development Code was one of the priority items at the first of the year and that process got underway in earnest this week when Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative consultants met with community leaders on a face-to face basis as well as during a Town Hall meeting.
“I think this may be the most important thing we’ve done in this community in a decade,” said Mayor Craig McDaniel.
Consultants will be back in August for a week-long series of meetings which prompted City Manager Sammy Rich to say that public officials have “got to get everybody to realize what a big deal this is.”
Rome’s homeless population
The commissioners spent a great deal of time discussing the issues of homelessness, crime and drugs.
“Arresting people doesn’t solve either of those issues,” said Commissioner Wendy Davis.
The issue of homelessness may be compounded at the end of this month, unless Congress acts to extend a moratorium on evictions which has been in place since the COVID pandemic put many people out of work.
That moratorium is slated to expire at the end of this month and Commissioner Sundai Stevenson said it could wind up putting a lot of people on the streets.
Aggressive panhandling, particularly in commercial parking lots and fast food drive-throughs also drew considerable discussion.
“We need to come up with a proactive plan (to deal with it),” said Commissioner Jim Bojo.
McDaniel instructed the city manager to reconvene a Homeless Task Force and arrange a joint meeting between commissioners and social service agencies like the Salvation Army and William S. Davies Homeless Shelter to try to come up with some sort of plan of action.
“The homeless need to be a part of those conversations as well,” said Commissioner Bonny Askew. Quick suggested the Salvation Army might be able to identify some homeless people who might be willing to discuss their plight.