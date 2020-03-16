Both the Rome and Floyd County governments have said they're taking measures to work with customers who have a hard time paying their bills because of financial hardships brought on layoffs or less working hours.
With many staying home to slow down the spread of the coronavirus representatives from both governments said they're doing their best to work with their customers.
Rome Water Billing Manager Brian Parris said Monday he was given the go-ahead for the measures by City Manager Sammy Rich.
Rich said the city felt it was important to not leave delinquent residents without water during this time of crisis, especially since they need to be able to regularly wash their hands per CDC guidelines against COVID-19.
Rich added he hopes most customers will either phone in their payments or pay online when they can to avoid having in-person contact with city personnel during this period of social distancing.
Floyd County Clerk Erin Elrod said Monday the county is also working with its customers as well as waving credit card fees to encourage online payments.
"We want to limit face-to-face contacts as much as possible," Elrod said. "They also can mail in their payments or pay by phone."
In a press release sent out by Floyd County Friday, it stated water customers will only be able to utilize the drive-up window through Tuesday as a way to encourage safer payment methods.
"Any customers wishing to start a new service should make the initial request via telephone at 706-291-5130 as opposed to in-person," the press release stated. "In some instances, the transaction may be completed without an in-person visit. At any rate, the initial phone can provide an opportunity to share any information necessary to minimize the amount of time required in the office."