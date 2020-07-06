Taking note of the substantial number of new COVID-19 infection cases in Rome and Floyd County, the city and county commissions will hold a called joint meeting on Wednesday to discuss the situation with medical leaders.
"In the last two weeks our numbers have stayed on the rise," Rome Mayor Bill Collins said. "We thought it was a good time to have the commissioners informed and hear from our medical community where we stand."
Representatives from local hospitals as well as Dr. Gary Voccio, the health director for Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District, are expected to brief commissioners.
The overall intent of the meeting is to have an open discussion with local medical professionals and get everybody on the same page, Floyd County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock said.
There doesn't appear to be consideration of another shelter in place order, like the ones issued by both commissions in late March, but Collins said there may be action taken.
"I will not rule out some action could come out of this," Collins said. "I think our community is of the utmost importance. We need to do everything we can do to make sure it's safe."
Recently, Savannah became the first city in Georgia to mandate the use of face coverings and commissioners in Clarke County will vote on a similar ordinance Tuesday.
Those ordinances conflict with Gov. Brian Kemp's orders to "strongly encourage" but not mandate masks. This past week the governor toured the state encouraging people to wear masks to contain the spread of the coronavirus but has gone on the record against mandating such a measure.
If brought to a vote, Hancock said he personally would not vote to require all county residents to wear a mask in public.
"I will not support mandated masking requirements," Hancock said.
Wednesday's meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the ballroom of the Forum River Center, 301 Tribune St., in downtown Rome.
While the meeting is open to the public, everyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing by staying at least six feet apart.