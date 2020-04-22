A bid by an Alabama construction company was tentatively approved by the Cave Spring City Council to repair the roof of the city’s day care center.
Propes Construction, out of Piedmont, Alabama, had the lowest of three bids for the project, which will address standing water and leaks that are a result of deteriorating seals around air conditioning units and other vents, according to Mayor Rob Ware.
The unanimous vote was taken during Tuesday’s meeting of the City Council through web conferencing. City Clerk Judy Dickinson said the mayor will be working to get more information about the bid before they proceed with a contract for the work.
Propes submitted a bid of $1,240 to go over the existing roof and patch the areas that are most affected by broken seals and are likely to cause problems in the future.
Midian Roofing’s bid came to $3,450 and included more procedures and a 90-day warranty, while Silver Creek Gutters submitted a $6,450 bid that included a silicone coating for the entire roof.
Ware said he believes patching is the best option right now as the roof, which has a rubber coating, is still good.
Cave Spring is in the process of leasing the building to Kym Tillery, who operates Reach for the Stars day care in Rome, after the city decided to no longer operate the day care. Ware said Tillery is planning to begin operating a new day care in the building.
Council members also were provided a calendar at the meeting for the formation and adoption of the city’s 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.
The schedule has budget committee meetings and meetings with department heads happening the second half of May. A first reading and public hearing will be held during the council’s regular meeting on June 9.
Council members Tom Lindsey and Joyce Mink were asked to work with Ware and Dickinson on the budget. The city operates on a fiscal year that runs from July 1 through June 30.
Ware referenced the current COVID-19 crisis as a major factor in deciding how to move forward.
“I can assure all of you that next year’s budget is going to be a real tough one because there is so much we’re in the dark about how we’re going to come out of this,” Ware said.