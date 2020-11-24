Several Rome City Commissioners expressed concerns about the path of an Atlanta Gas Light pipeline through the city, but there are little hope the plans will change.
The 12-inch pipe line will come through Summerville Park, cross the new Mount Berry Trail and result in the loss of close to 20 trees in Ridge Ferry Park.
Plans for the pipeline were first revealed by the utility and Georgia Public Service Commission a year and a half ago. AGL spokesperson Jodie Hart said they've been conducting meetings with local officials over the course of the past 18 months.
"We've been in communication with (City Engineer) Aaron Carroll ... for well over a year, working on some land acquisition that we needed and some other things," Hart said.
City Manager Sammy Rich said he did not recall the city commission ever taking a formal position on the project.
Cochran said cutting across the brand new Mount Berry Trail, coming through a portion of the new dog park in Ridge Ferry Park and cutting down trees is going to spark complaints.
"If we had chosen a route to upset more people, I don't know what it would have been," Commissioner Mark Cochran said. "We've upset trails people, we've upset tree people, we've upset dog park people and we've upset park people in general."
"Don't forget the neighborhood," added Commissioner Wendy Davis.
Mayor Bill Collins noted that he lives in Summerville Park, and residents there have long weathered disruption from the cleanup of PCBs used in the former General Electric plant.
"We've had to deal with GE dredging, et cetera, so we're kind of used to it over there," Collins said.
Davis wondered why the route could not have just come straight down Shorter Avenue.
"We've talked about needing to improve that corridor," she said. "To me, this would be an opportunity to improve that corridor."
Davis said she felt like this was the first time the public has heard about it. However, the Rome News-Tribune published a copy of the route map in the Nov. 7 edition.
Hart said the utility would be happy to meet with city officials but that, as far as she knows, the final route is already determined. The line will serve the International Paper plant in Coosa.
"We're at the stage where if we don't begin construction extremely soon we'll miss the deadlines that were put on to us by International Paper for this project," Hart said.
In other actions Monday, Commissioners denied a request to rezone property at Callier Springs Road and U.S. 411 after residents of the Honeysuckle Ridge community expressed traffic safety concerns.
Developers were seeking to bring an O'Reilly Auto Parts store to the location.
Ricky Beeman asked if the access could be from U.S. 411, because he doesn't feel a tractor trailer could make the swing into the existing driveway off Callier Springs Road.
"We just want to be safe in this neighborhood," Beeman said.
Another nearby resident, Danny Wells, echoed Beeman's comments.
"When you try to turn 64 feet off U.S. 411, up into that church, you've got a problem," Wells said. "It ain't going to work. I don't care which way you try to turn that truck."
The voted 6-2 to deny the rezoning with "no" votes coming from Cochran and Commissioners Jim Bojo, Jamie Doss, Sundai Stevenson, Randy Quick, and Bonny Askew. In favor were Davis and Commissioner Craig McDaniel.
City officials told Honeysuckle Ridge residents they are in line for some traffic relief because the Georgia Department of Transportation has verbally authorized a left turn signal onto U.S. 411 at that intersection.
The commission approved several other applications for land use changes: annexation of 31 Rushden Way, neighborhood office commercial zoning at 714 E. Second Avenue, agricultural residential zoning for property off Rudy Street in North Rome and a special use permit for multi-family dwellings at 162 Three Rivers Drive.
Rich also announced that city offices will be closed for Thanksgiving holidays on Thursday and Friday. Garbage routes for both days will be serviced Friday but there will be no yard cart waste collected.