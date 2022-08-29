Rome City Commission members will meet this week, likely behind closed doors, to discus a tentative deal concerning the sales tax distribution agreement with Floyd County and Cave Spring,
City Manager Sammy Rich said city and county officials reached a tentative agreement Saturday afternoon after a marathon negotiating session beginning early Friday.
The local option sales tax agreement, which is negotiated every ten years, details the revenue splits between the City of Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord has indicated the county is also in the process of reviewing and approving the agreement. McCord is expected to meet with Floyd County Commissioners next week to discuss the tentative deal.
Currently Floyd County receives 56.5% of revenue, the City of Rome receives 41.6% and Cave Spring receives 1.8%.
Rome entered negotiations seeking in the neighborhood of a 10% increase -- approximately $1.3 million -- on their end. The county has strenuously objected to any reduction in revenue, as officials stated, "we don't have $1.3 million in wiggle room" and any reduction in revenue would reduce in an unacceptable cut in services.
There are several items that have allowed for some room for negotiation. With just over 30 joint service agreements between Rome and Floyd County, negotiations may take place through shifts in those agreements. Other potential items could be transfers of equipment or even property between the two agencies.
If the agreement is not ratified, a state-mandated arbitration will begin. And if ultimately a deal cannot be reached, the LOST revenue -- approximately $18.5 million in revenue -- will remain with the state.