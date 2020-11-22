The Rome City Commission has five public hearings on proposed land use changes scheduled for its Monday night meeting.
An update also is expected on the impending gas line installation project. It will run from the Inland Paper plant in Coosa through the city to connect to an Atlanta Gas Light facility.
Commissioners are slated to caucus at 6 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. The session will be a live virtual event via the City of Rome, GA Facebook page and Zoom.
The city has closed all its facilities offering face to face transactions, due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
The public hearings are for:
* annexation of 31 Rushton Way with no change in use;
* downzoning for 714 E. Second Ave., to neighborhood-office-commercial from community commercial zoning. It's a home on the edge of the East Rome Historic District.
* community commercial zoning at 3330 Callier Springs Road, which is currently zoned for suburban residential use.
It's the only application the Rome Floyd Planning Commission split on. Two of the seven members voted to reject the plan to put a retail auto parts store on the former church property.
* agricultural residential zoning for the property at the north end of Stansbury Street. The land is currently zoned for apartments but the owner has been using the nealy seven-acre parcel to mulch timber.
* a special use permit at 162 Three Rivers Drive to allow multi-family residential development on the office park property. Applicant Howard Alexander says the demand for office space has dropped.
Commissioners also are expected to approve an application for U.S. Department of Transportation grant funding for the Rome Transit Department.
The viability of the bus and paratransit service has been up in the air since the federal government determined the public transit could not be used to transport Rome City Schools students.