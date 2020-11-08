Rome City Commissioners are expected to sign off on support for the HOPE Alliance Monday night.
The alliance is a consortium of nonprofit agencies who are uniting to meet the special needs of the homeless and vulnerable population in the Rome area.
Carrie Edge, of Elevation House, will serve as the initial chair of the alliance, will speak to city commissioners during their regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 Monday night in chambers at the City Hall, 601 Broad St..
In a press release Friday, Edge said the alliance has just one goal in mind, the eradication of homelessness.
Aside from the HOPE alliance presentation, the city commission has a light agenda including the appointment of Cameron Abney to the ULDC Board of Adjustments and reappointment of Mike Burnes and Charles Smith to the Parks and Recreation Department Advisory Board.
City Manager Sammy Rich will formally remind everyone that all city offices will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
County Commission meets Tuesday
Floyd County commissioners will meet for a special workshop Tuesday at 1 p.m. to discuss the budget for 2021.
The commission will meet in the Floyd Room of the Forum River Center at 301 Tribune St.
Later that day, Clerk of Superior Court Barbara Penson will meet with commissioners to discuss her department’s 2021 budget during the pre-meeting caucus at 4 p.m.
Commissioners are expected to vote on a rental agreement with the Republican National Committee for use of property at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport for $6,000. This is in relation to the recent rally held by President Donald Trump at the airfield.
Three Parks and Recreation items are on the budget, including an agreement with Signature Tennis Courts, Inc. for construction, fencing and lighting for Shannon Park. This is budgeted for $150,000 in the 2017 special purpose, local options sales tax.
Caucus will also be held in the Floyd Room at the Forum and the official meeting will take place in the ballroom. Both meetings are open to the public, but masks and social distancing are encouraged.