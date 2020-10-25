The Rome City Commission is slated to get a presentation Monday night on the costs and savings that would flow from an upgrade to the lighting at government facilities.
A Georgia Power representative is scheduled to talk about retrofitting old systems to modern energy efficient lights. The city conducted an energy audit in 2017 that included recommendations on how to save money on utility bills.
“These would be recurring savings,” City Manager Sammy Rich said at the time. “Our monthly utility bills are really big money.”
The presentation is scheduled at the board's caucus, which starts at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room of City Hall, 601 Broad St. The regular meeting, upstairs in the Commission chambers, is at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings are public.
During their regular business session, the board will hold a public hearing on a rezoning application at 525 S. Broad St.
Christopher Forino is asking for low-density traditional residential zoning on two adjacent parcels to build two single-family homes. The property is currently zoned for community commercial use.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission recommended approval and the City Commission will make a final ruling following the hearing.
Also on Monday, the board is expected to approve a $9,750 utility relocation contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The city will pay GDOT crews to move its water and sewer lines in conjunction with a project the department is scheduling on U.S. 411 between Dean Avenue and the Bartow County line. Details have not been presented yet but it's likely the state will be resurfacing the road.