Leaders of the Four Stones Real Estate group will detail their vision for River District redevelopment during a caucus prior to the Rome City Commission meeting Monday night.
The developers have submitted a proposal that would put an events plaza and food hall on two acres owned by the city next to the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk hotel.
FSRE also owns another 2.5 acres in the West Third Street/North Fifth Avenue River District and will present plans to the commission for workforce housing, multifamily residential housing, offices and retail space.
During their regular meeting, commissioners will discuss an extension of the emergency order that mandates the wearing of face coverings in public when social distancing is not possible.
The commission also will consider a recommendation from its General Administration Committee to continue a contract with Redmond Regional Medical Center for a joint city/county employee health clinic.
Commissioner Jamie Doss, who chairs the committee, said they got five proposals and that the decision came down to either Redmond or Floyd Medical Center.
Doss said the two hospital proposals graded very closely but Redmond scored a little higher at the end of the day. One of the big difference between the two proposals came down to parking.
The FMC operation, according to Doss, would have been based out of its Physicians Office Building. Fire Chief Troy Brock said fire companies often go for services as a unit and parking one of the engines would have been difficult there. The Redmond location is in the West Town Square shopping center on Shorter Avenue.
“It has worked extremely well in the past,” Doss said.