City commissioners will take up discussion concerning a face coverings at the Monday meeting.
The commission voted in mid-July to adopt an emergency order mandating face coverings in the city limits. Shortly thereafter an order by Gov. Brian Kemp voided the city's ruling which expires Monday.
However, Kemp recently rolled back some of the restrictions he placed on local governments. City commissioners will also hold a public hearing to rezone 1705 Shorter Ave. from heavy commercial to community commercial. The planning commission recommended recommended JoAnne Dulaney's request to rezone the property and place a convenience store at the location.
On Tuesday, the Floyd County Commission will have a second reading and public hearing for a rezoning request for a 15-acre parcel will go before commissioners at the beginning of their meeting on Tuesday.
Applicant Barry Taraczkozy wishes to rezone the lot off Alabama Highway between Barker Road and Beech Creek as suburban residential, to create a buffer between his neighboring property and any future land uses.
Planning commission and staff recommend approval for the request.
Commissioners will also take a vote on the mid-year budget revision for 2020.
The consent agenda includes an agreement with the Georgia Department of Agriculture Dog and Cat Sterilization program and Public Animal Welfare Services.
Commission Chair Scotty Hancock is also expected to appoint two positions to the Georgia Behavioral Health Board at the meeting.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. and the regular meeting is set for 6 p.m. The board meets in the County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are open to the public, but seating is limited due to COVID-19 precautions. Attendees must wear a mask.