The Rome City Commission has tabled a special use permit request that could pave the way for Rome's first-ever cryptomining operation, opting instead to get more information before deciding whether to approve or deny.
Cryptomining does not involve any heavy machinery or drills. It's actually a number of computers that conduct mathematical questions. If the computers are successful in solving the questions, cryptocurrency is the reward. The currency can then be either used or traded, according to the permit applicant Olivia Wang.
The system uses ventilation through exhaust fans that do make noise. Wang said that sound dampeners would reduce the noise to a level below the current baseline background noise in the area.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval with two conditions. The first would be the installation of sound dampening walls to keep the noise within the property. The second is that a vegetative buffer of evergreen trees of no less than 6 feet be installed and maintained along all property lines.
Planning staff recommended denial over concerns about the noise and the lot size on Westside Industrial Boulevard off Redmond Circle being less than what is typically required for Heavy Industrial zoning. A number of people also spoke against the application during Monday's public hearing. Some cited concerns about noise, while others were concerned with cryptocurrency itself.
Commissioners did approve four rezoning requests Monday:
43 Chateau Court from Community Commercial/Office Institutional to Community Commercial to bring the structure, which is in two different zones, into the same zoning.
1004 E. First St. from Community Commercial to Urban Mixed Use for the restoration of residential units in the structure.
111 Redmond Road from Neighborhood Office Commercial to Duplex Residential for the construction of two duplexes.
1407 E. Second Ave. from Community Commercial to Suburban Residential to use as a residence.