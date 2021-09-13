After some some discussion in caucus commissioners tabled an amendment to change a citywide juvenile curfew ordinance to 10 p.m.
During the caucus prior to the Rome City Commission meeting on Monday commissioners were split as to whether or not the curfew should be changed. The curfew applies minors under the age of 17 who are not accompanied by a responsible adult.
Punishment, and who gets punished, came to question and Commissioner Mark Cochran said he was concerned with some of the wording in the current ordinance.
The parents get the fine, Rich said, and city attorney Andy Davis said the wording concerning juvenile courts was added so the city could work with the courts in some cases.
Despite voicing support for the idea of an earlier curfew, City Commissioner Bonny Askew said the city needs to be wary of enforcement and the message any measure would send.
“If you tell these kids at this age they’re not welcome downtown when they are of age they won’t come downtown,” Askew said.
Commissioner Bill Collins intimated the commission should table the discussion to “let the task force do its job first, then talk about a curfew.”
A group made up of the public safety committee as well as church leaders and the community met on Sept. 2 to discuss the topic as well as forming a task force to address the issue. Participants also agreed the task force, which hasn’t yet been formed, would work to include youths in determining a solution.
Another question prior to the vote also concerned whether or not 10 p.m. was early enough.
“In full disclosure, I’ve heard from several downtown businesses who said 10 is still too late and said we should do 9 o’clock,” City Manager Sammy Rich said.
Mayor Craig McDaniel said he’d heard much the same from business owners he’d been in contact with.
“The problem is not with the kids, it’s with the parents,” McDaniel said. “We’ve got a problem and the 11 o’clock curfew did not solve the problem.”
They asked Rome Police Department Chief Denise Downer McKinney questions regarding issues in downtown since a brawl involving juveniles downtown on August 14. Police suggested the 10 p.m. curfew as a measure.
“We didn’t have any issues this weekend because people are under the impression that the curfew was enacted,” Chief McKinney told commissioners.
Tennis center management
Commissioners approved a measure to allow a contract with Cliff Drysdale Tennis to take over the management of the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The company is under the same umbrella company that manages Stonebridge Golf Course.
“We’ve had exceptional results with Stonebridge and I expect we would have some similar results,” Rich said.
For the past year, Georgia’s Rome director of tourism Lisa Smith has been in charge of the tennis center. Rich applauded the amount of work Smith has put into the center.
The proposal, which is not finalized, would be a $10,000 a month fee alongside a 3% bonus based on profits. It’s a similar deal the city has for the management of Stonebridge.
Rich said they haven’t brought a finalized deal to the commission for the purpose of getting the ball rolling. Saying the center would be the “flagship” of the management of the management company’s portfolio, Rich said they specialize in creating tennis programming.
“There will be something for everyone,” Rich said.