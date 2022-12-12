Rome City Commissioners indicated during a recent retreat that they wanted to move forward with backing bonds for a new Rome Middle School.
Since that time, however, some commissioners are expressing reservations about the $119 million price tag.
On Monday, Superintendent Eric Holland, school board chair Jill Fisher and board members Alvin Jackson and Will Byington were at the city commission caucus to answer questions.
Commissioner Mark Cochran, who chairs the finance committee, said he reached out to City Manager Sammy Rich to find out if repurposing the current middle school was an option.
“As I understand it, that is something you could do through the state department of education,” Rich said. “As we have discussed before, it’s a matter of what (Rome City Schools) would be giving up.”
There will not be enough money raised by the education local option sales tax approved by voters this year to fund the entire project.
It is estimated that $103 million of the $119 million will have to come from the issuance of bonds. The plan is to pay them back over 20 years using funds from four separate ELOST measures, which would have to go before voters for approval. The other $16 million would come from state capital outlay funds.
Holland explained that putting the current facility back online, as opposed to building a new middle school, would mean the loss of $9 million in entitlement funds. Plus, there would still be an issue with overcrowding.
Commissioner Randy Quick expressed concerns about ELOST going to pay off the bonds and if there would be enough left over to handle growth at the other city schools.
Holland stated the school system has just gotten approval to use federal ESSA funds — from the Every Student Succeeds Act — to add eight classrooms and a 140-seat expansion of the cafeteria at West End Elementary, along with five additional classrooms at East Central Elementary. Moving 6th grade to the new middle school would also free up 4 to 6 additional classrooms at each elementary school.
Holland said that he would do some homework regarding the cost of different options and bring those numbers back to the city commission.
The Rome Board of Education is meeting twice this week.
They will meet at the College and Career Academy on Tuesday with the caucus held at 4 p.m. in Room A211 and the regular meeting at 5:45 p.m. in Room A201.
The board will meet again on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the central office boardroom, 508 E. Second St. to discuss the achievements of Rome High School, Rome Middle School, Virtual Learning Academy, Rome Transitional Academy and Phoenix Learning Center.