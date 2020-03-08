Contract approval for a speed camera system in front of Rome High School and the first reading of a proposal to rezone 76 parcels in the River District are the main items on the Rome City Commission's agenda Monday night.
The city's emergency response plan for COVID-19 will be presented during the commission's caucus, which will start an hour early, at 4 p.m. in the Sam King Room of Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
The commission meeting begins on the second floor at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.
Already unanimously approved by the Rome City School Board in November, the contract would allow RedSpeed USA to implement the Traffic Safety Camera Program at the school -- where speeding on Veterans Memorial Highway has been an issue for law enforcement for years.
In a survey done by RedSpeed last year, there were about 300 speeding violations in one day in the hour before school started and the hour after school let out.
The system would only generate the $75 tickets for vehicles traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit when the safety lights in the school zone are flashing.
The second offense would cost $125 for the owner of the vehicle. The cameras only capture the license plates -- not the drivers' images.
A few city commissioners expressed concern about the actual driver not being ticketed in cases where the driver is not the owner of the vehicle. Others said it might motivate parents to reinforce safe practices for teen drivers if those teens cause the parents to be ticketed.
RedSpeed would get 35% of ticket proceeds and the city would save the rest for public safety projects and needs.
The blanket "no fee" rezoning of a good portion of the River District to Urban Mixed Use is a city initiative. It's expected to provide more opportunities for property owners and developers to repurpose parcels into a wider variety of uses. The UMU category allows high-density projects unconstrained by lot setbacks and parking restrictions.
"New development that would increase the density has the potential to make the area more vibrant and complementary to Broad Street," the planning staff's recommendation says. "Newly added density would also benefit the city by adding new customers to existing infrastructure, like water and sewer."
Property owners within the district's boundaries -- Turner McCall Boulevard, Second Avenue, Fifth Avenue and the Oostanaula River -- were given the opportunity to opt out of the rezoning.