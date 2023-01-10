Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson gave the final “no” vote to break the city commission stalemate over a special use permit for a cryptomining operation in West Rome.
The 4-4 tie had consisted of Commissioners Mark Cochran, Elaina Beeman, Craig McDaniel and Jim Bojo voting against approval; Commissioners Jamie Doss, Randy Quick, Bill Collins and Bonny Askew voted to allow the project.
The main issue city commissioners voiced regarding the proposal was the potential for a constant noise in the area.
The operation would consist of several containers filled with servers on the property. Those servers would be running constantly, essentially performing computations and gathering cryptocurrency. Those operations generate heat so fans, noisy and always on, are used to disperse that heat.
The applicant, Olivia Wang, told commissioners that she was self-funding the enterprise, which would be Floyd County’s first cryptomining operation — and she has $6 million invested in the project.
In order to make it quieter, Wang said, she would be installing sound dampening walls to keep the noise within the property. Also, the fans would be aligned facing the roadway to direct the noise away from any residences in the area.
Wang also said she’d be willing to work with the city to install additional measures if those in the area complained of the noise. She referred to a similar arrangement she has with the city of Cedartown.
During the presentation, she referenced a noise level study conducted by the Georgia Department of Transportation stating that traffic in the area causes 59 to 65 decibels of noise at this point. She intimated that the facility would not raise the noise significantly over that level.
The facility she’s proposing is a 5 megawatt facility, meaning the amount of power that facility uses in a given time period. She said large facilities span into the 1 gigawatt range.
“I’m very small compared to other cryptomining exchanges,” Wang said.
Another question brought up during the discussion was the potential of PCB contamination from the former GE site nearby. Since those contaminants only affect water usage, she said it should not be an issue. The site would be essentially an unmanned operation and would not require water or sewer service.
The application was originally tabled by the city commission in December, after the project faced opposition. It was brought back up for discussion and clarification in the Monday meeting, before a motion to approve was voted down.
As of deadline, the Rome News-Tribune was seeking clarification concerning the process of resubmission.
In general, if the city commission votes to deny a permit with prejudice, the applicant must wait a year before resubmitting the request. In the Monday meeting Doss requested, after the vote, that the denial would be done without prejudice.
However, since the vote was to deny a motion to approve the request, there is a question of when an amended application could be resubmitted.