The Rome City Commission could vote as early as next month on the issuance of bonds for a new Rome Middle School.
During a city commission retreat on Friday, after a lengthy discussion, commissioners indicated that they wanted to move forward so construction can get underway.
It is estimated that $103 million of the $119 million price tag will have to come from the issuance of bonds, which would be paid back over the next 20-years using funds from the next four education local option sales tax measures, including the one approved earlier this year. The other $16 million will come from state capital outlay funds.
The city hopes to have funds left over after the bond payments for other city school system ELOST projects during that time, according to Bill Camp, managing director for Raymond James.
“The ELOST revenue would be greater than the principal and interest payments,” he said. So there would be, under these projections, $744,000 a year for those other things, conservatively.”
By stretching the payments on the bonds out over 20-years, there would not have to be a millage rate increase for City of Rome taxpayers. However, if future education sales tax measures don’t pass, an increase in the millage may become necessary.
“I don’t like the numbers, but I understand the numbers,” said Commissioner Craig McDaniel. “The thing that we’ve got to do as city commissioners is to be the biggest advocate in the world for this next education SPLOST. We have got to work with the school board to make sure these things get passed. We don’t want to put the burden back on the taxpayers.”
According to Rome City School Superintendent Eric Holland, the new middle school is needed to accommodate growth. The school system is averaging around 140 new students each year.
“Right now, West End Elementary is running with 26 to 28 kids per class,” he said. “If we are able to build the new school for 6th, 7th, and 8th grade, it will free up six additional classrooms at West End and four additional classrooms at all our other elementary schools.”
Rome City Schools has earned around $17 million in entitlement funds to go toward construction.
“If we don’t build a 6th, 7th and 8th grade facility, we lose our entitlement funds, Holland said.
In addition, future entitlement funds would not be available for the middle school if it only includes 7th and 8th grade.
According to Commissioner Mark Cochran, the city’s choices are limited because the Rome Board of Education voted last year to retire the current middle school building.
“The only options we have is to either build the majority of the school or build the whole thing,” he said. “The better option for all of us would have been to add the additional school needs to the existing campus, but that option is no longer available.”
The next step in the process is for the city’s building authority to meet and get all of the necessary documents together. After that, it will go to the full city commission for a vote, possibly as early as December.