City Commissioners are considering spending nearly $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds on 14 projects between now and Dec. 31, 2024.
In March, 19,000 municipal governments across the country were given a federal formula grant from the U.S. Treasure Department. The City of Rome was allocated $11,546,686.
Local governments are allowed to use these funds on specific needs that fall under the following categories:
1. Assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel and hospitality.
2. To respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID-19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers.
3. For the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent fiscal year.
4. To make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
Employee COVID Vaccine Incentive Program
The city plans to allocate $300,000 to pay its employees for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Full-time employees will be paid $500 and part-time employee will be paid $250.
Essential Employee Pay
In addition to incentivizing employees for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, a one-time allocation of $650,000 has been given to the city to be used as a stipend for its employees. Finance Director Toni Rhinehart said the city commission will determine during its regular meeting Monday how the funds will be dispersed to city employees.
Hiring of a ARPA Project Manager
City Manager Sammy Rich said the city is looking to allocate $250,000 toward the hiring of a project manager to oversee all ARPA projects and keep track of the city’s paper trail to ensure the projects are aligned with federal regulations.
Water Meter replacements
Approximately $3.6 million will be focused on replacing 15,000 water meters with a new “drive-by” system. Rome Water and Sewer Division Director Mike Hackett said these systems allow the meters to be checked with just the push of a button.
Installation of seven security cameras
Rich and Consultants with Owen Security Solutions are looking initially at as many as seven security cameras to be placed on Broad Street from Sixth Avenue to the Etowah River, the Town Green and Banty Jones Park in East Rome. This project will cost approximately $300,000.
Office of Technology Services upgrades
The Office of Technology Services is slated to receive $250,000 to be used to upgrade the city’s internet, networking equipment and servers.
IT Director Johnny Bunch said during a General Administration Committee meeting in October, 10% of the traffic on the City of Rome’s website on any given day is hostile.
The primary attack is ransomware, which attempts to take over websites and even leak personal information until a ransom is paid.
The city works to combat virtual threats in several ways, Bunch said, with the first being the use of a virtual Russian keyboard. Under Russian law, hackers can only be prosecuted if they hack fellow citizens, not foreign entities. By simply downloading the Windows 10 Russian keyboard, Russian malware will not try to harm that computer because it assumes it belongs to a Russian citizen.
The other step the city takes to protect its networks is “Power Off Fridays.” All city employees are encouraged to shut off their devices connected to the network prior to leaving work that day.
The hope is that these upgrades, combined with the existing measures OTS takes to protect its equipment, will make the city’s computer systems safer.
Numerous park upgrades
The Parks and Recreation Department will be allocated $1.7 million, which will be used to upgrade each park.
The department will facilitate $822,500 to Riverview Park, $508,000 to Banty Jones Park, $200,000 to the Northside Swim Center, $98,000 to the parks division, $80,000 to Ridge Ferry Park, $70,000 to Parks Hope Park, $70,000 to Heritage Park, $25,000 to Tolbert Park, $12,000 to the main office and $7,500 to the Field Center.
Renovation of West 1st Street building
Approximately $300,000 has been allocated toward renovating the brick building on West 1st Street across from the fire station. The building will be converted into additional office space.
Housing Incentives
A total of $1 million will be used to attract potential residents to Rome and incentivize them for living there. Rich said the commission is still working out the details for this project.
Covington Park Proposal
Approximately $300,000 has been allocated toward the Covington Park proposal at the corner of Cave Spring Street and East Main Street.
The park, as proposed by South Rome Alliance Executive Director Jake Hager, would be a community park as well as veterans memorial on five acres. They intend to build a pavilion as well have walking trails and a veterans plaza on the site.
The park, Hager said, will promote healthier living in outdoor spaces.
“This is part of the true spirit of the (ARPA) legislation,” Hager said.
Rome-Floyd Land Bank projects
The Rome-Floyd Land Bank Authority will receive $1 million to focus on city housing. Community Development Director Bekki Fox said the money will be used to provide more affordable housing, purchasing and renovated abandoned houses and clearing up title issues with properties for redevelopment.
New Downtown Development Authority’s Program
The Downtown Development Authority will receive $525,000 to create a Business Incubator Program. The program is a joint initiative between the DDA and the Community Development Services Committee designed to offer businesses resources and professional services to help them grow.
The money will be used specifically to purchase a property downtown to be used as a hub for the project.
Continuation of h ousing counseling
Nearly $40,000 will be given to the Housing Authority to continue the housing counseling program. Through this program, the Housing Authority provides services for people looking to become homeowners and also help existing homeowners with financial issues.
City is asking the state for more than $160 million
The city is asking for more than $160 million in ARPA funds to help pay for 14 other projects. There is a score system that determines whether or not the state will allocate funds for each project. Rich said the state is currently looking to see if Rome has any matching funds slated for these projects.
“One of the state grant components is asking if the project has any matching funds, which would make the score higher if it does,” Rich said.
Of the funds the city is asking for, $113 million of it is for the Water and Sewer Division.
Director Mike Hackett said the funds would be used to make upgrades to the Black’s Bluff Treatment Plant, Coosa River Wastewater Treatment Facility, Horseleg Creek Sanitary Sewer Pump Station and Shannon Water Treatment Plant along with additional water and sewer repairs.
The Rome-Floyd County Fire Department is asking for just over $4 million for new equipment and repairs.
Nearly $38 million is being asked for the city to create a new riverfront park on the West 3rd Street side of the Oostanaula River.
Approximately $3.5 million would be used to improve the grounds at the City Clocktower. Rich said the goal is to make the area “more like a park environment.”
An allotment of $1 million is being asked to renovate a building adjacent to the Kelsey-Aycock-Burrell Center off Washington Drive. The building will be an expansion for non-profit organizations to use.