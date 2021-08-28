Five of the six people running for the Rome City Commission Ward 2 seat pleaded their case for the first time at a Floyd County Republican Party meeting Thursday.
Each of the candidates was given five minutes to introduce themselves as well as talk about why they feel that they should be elected to the post.
Two current members of the Rome City Commission are seeking reelection, Randy Quick and Jamie Doss.
Doss has held his seat since 1994, but Quick is fairly new, winning his seat in 2017.
The two are focusing on different strategies for their reelection, with Doss using his love for the community as a driving force, saying that, “I love this community, and I always have. It started with the Rome Jaycees Club and I learned that service to the community is the best work of life.”
Quick hopes that voters will look at his past record for his reelection, saying “I know a lot more about the mechanics of the Rome City Commission. I’ve been able to focus on committee and assignments and get the training specifically for that.”
Three candidates are running with the hope that they can begin their service on the Rome City Commission: Elaina Beeman, LuGina Brown, and Victor Hixon.
All three bring something different to the table.
Beeman decided to run for one of the seats because she wants to make sure that “Every citizen in Rome has a voice.” Additionally, she wants voters to know that she “has so much to offer to the city that birthed me and I want to be a part of the future here in Rome.”
Brown said she was inspired to run for the seat by her “love for the community” and was the mother behind the push to pass Joshua’s Law which requires young teens to take a driver’s education course before they can get their license.
A businesswoman of 24 years turned real estate investor, Brown plans to use her background as her strength, saying, “I like my background with management and deals. Seeing what Rome needs and where I fit into it. There are some things that I see in Rome that need to be fixed and I would love to be a part of fixing them.”
Before Hixon thought of running for the Rome City Commission, he planned on running for school board but had a change of heart. He thinks that Rome is one of the “best cities in the entire country, and I’ve traveled to a lot of places.”
Speaking on why he got interested in the seat on the city council, Hixon said, “The love for my city.”