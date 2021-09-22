Rome City Commission candidates met with members of Rome's NAACP chapter and One Community United via Zoom Tuesday night to participate in a question and answer session.
Tyrone Holland was the only one who couldn't attend due to a prior commitment.
The candidates answered questions on development, community, what they want to accomplish on the city commission or have accomplished while on the commission and homelessness.
LuGina Brown
If elected, LuGina Brown's main focus would be on growth for Rome in three specific areas: jobs, industry and housing.
"I'm pro-growth, pro-jobs and pro-Rome," she said. "We do need jobs and we do need housing so that's where I'd focus my time."
Brown also said she would make decisions based on the facts of a situation, but would also make sure to include the community's opinion.
"I do think public opinion plays a part in it ... but I would be on more of a fact-based mission," she said.
When talking about dilapidated properties around Rome, Brown said the code enforcement group should be expanded and given more guidance. She talked about how many of the structures have squatters living in them and they're not suitable for people to live in.
Brown also said they should be investing back into the neighborhoods and communities for potential population and job growth.
Elaina Beeman
Elaina Beeman, who has been serving on the Rome City School Board for the last several years, is also wanting to focus on housing, but also health and safety for the people living in Rome.
"Right now, COVID-19 is a high priority for us because we've got to get more people vaccinated and give healthcare workers a break," she said. "When I talk about safety and security, I'm talking about housing. We're getting ready to be impacted with a lot of homeless people because we have a lot of people that are going to be facing evictions."
When making decisions as an elected official, Beeman said she looks at what is the right fit for the community, while also listening to the facts.
Beeman also talked about the homeless issue in Rome and the ordinances passed in 2019 to deal with urban camping. She said she wants to focus on why these people don't have adequate housing and work on resources to help people acquire both work and shelter.
Victor Hixon
Victor Hixon has three very specific things he wants to focus on if elected: creating more technical jobs to attract young people to Rome, working on the drug epidemic and addressing the current situation with youth in the city.
"We need to be turning a page on drug culture, because it's the biggest downfall for our city," he said.
Hixon talked about the Martha Berry Boulevard corridor in the city that sees a lot of drug traffic around the hotels.
"I had a shop on Martha Berry for 18 years or so ... Somedays I would close it down so I didn't have people coming up and asking for money," he said. "I watched Martha Berry go down ... It's time for that whole corridor to be built back up and maybe it's something the planning commission can focus on."
He also talked about the current issue with teenagers around Rome, saying there's a need to look into gyms and basketball tournaments in local neighborhoods to keep the kids preoccupied.
"It is vital that we get our neighborhoods up to par to make sure our downtown thrives," he said.
Jamie Doss
Jamie Doss is running for his eighth term on the city commission and has put a lot of emphasis on trails, the tennis center and industrial recruiting.
Doss said he tries to listen to constituents and talked about some of the hard decisions the board has to make, particularly when it comes to zoning.
"Sometimes these decisions bring up a lot of feelings, but we don't let them leave the room. We make the decision and we move on," he said. "I would hope no one would sway to public opinion. That's very important as a leader in this community."
He also touched on the homelessness ordinances passed in 2019, saying the commissioners weren't trying to persecute people for simply camping, but targeted those who left litter and messes behind, as well as panhandlers.
Randy Quick
Randy Quick is running for his second term on the city commission and said he is especially proud of the commissioners' work in raising pay for public safety officers, finding use for the Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property and endorsing the East Bend and Riverbend shopping centers.
When talking about the issue with youth in downtown Rome, Quick focused on getting the actual kids involved in solving the problems and maybe looking to High School Leadership Rome.
"Until the children truly feel like they're involved, we're never going to accomplish what we want," he said.
Quick also said the commission needs to support any family fun and entertainment businesses coming to Rome, such as an arcade or mini golf.
"Those are things that may seem a little retro in appearance, but have a lot of value today for families," Quick said.
