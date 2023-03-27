Members of the Rome City Commission clarified that another vote is still needed before they can issue bonds for the construction of a new middle school, following a lengthy discussion in a pre-meeting caucus on Monday.
The board previously held a lengthy discussion concerning the project on Jan. 23, then voted unanimously to approve a bond package for Rome Middle School. However, a final vote must still be taken to approve an actual cost for the project.
At least one commissioner, Craig McDaniel, said he misunderstood that the board had voted to back $103 million in bonds. He said that he thought they chose to take a multi-bond approach, despite the minutes reflecting otherwise.
However, the actual price of the middle school has still not been determined. The estimated cost at this point is approximately $119 for the project.
“We’ve not gotten to that point, I guess, is the reality,” City Manager Sammy Rich said.
Under the bond terms approved in January, that would cost a total of $145 million to $147 million, including the interest payments. One education special purpose, local option sales tax measure was passed by voters, but to fully fund the project it would require three more.
According to projections presented to commissioners by the city’s bond advisor, Bill Camp from Raymond James, bond payments for the project as proposed would cost approximately $8 million a year. The school system’s portion of education SPLOST collections amounts to approximately $9 million a year. Camp described the current market conditions as favorable to the project.
Commissioners will likely have a better estimated cost by the end of the week, but the actual price tag guaranteed by the developer won’t be known until the end of July.
If commissioners choose to approve the bonds in July, Camp said putting the full amount in the bank would also allow the city to begin collecting interest on the money while the project continues.
The hope is to have a building ready for students to move into by the 2025-26 school year.
Concerns
Several city commissioners said they’ve heard from constituents concerned that if future education SPLOSTs did not pass, the price could then fall on city residents in the form of a fairly significant property tax increase.
McDaniel and Commissioners Randy Quick and Jamie Doss said they also have some financial concerns as well as the potential burden on taxpayers. They sought to see if there was any appetite to trim the cost.
“Should we consider scaling back the project?” Doss asked. “For the middle school to have a $25 million sports complex, it seems ambitious.”
Rome City Schools Superintendent Eric Holland said the “athletics wing” in the proposal from Southern A&E, the architectural and design firm, would also contain band, fine arts and CTAE — career, technical and agricultural education — facilities.
Other commissioners said concerns about the financial aspects of the project are unfounded. Commissioner Mark Cochran said the revenue projections are based on a zero percent growth rate; if that’s higher, then the education SPLOST would bring in more money.
“We would have to have a 30% drop in sales tax to not be able to pay the bond,” Cochran said. In comparison, he said, the drop in the Great Depression was 29%.
“I think it’s good to have this discussion,” Doss said.
New businesses and industries look at school systems and facilities when considering an area, Mayor Sundai Stevenson said.
“Don’t shortchange our children; don’t shortchange our city,” Stevenson said. “This encompasses everybody. It not only affects students, it affects the entire city.”
McDaniel said the discussion doesn’t mean they’re taking sides. “We’re all on a side with the school system,” he said. “It’s a fantastic school system.”
Future education SPLOSTs will pass, Holland said, because of voter confidence in the members of the city commission and school board.
“I’m 100% without a shadow of the doubt sure that future ESPLOSTs will pass because of the people in this room,” he said. “There is nothing in this plan that I would remove, because I’ve watched parents put in their sweat equity to get this passed.”
“I think nine members at this table will be out campaigning for the (ESPLOST),” McDaniel said.