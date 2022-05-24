Rome City Commissioners approved a special use permit for the OYO Hotel property on Avenue A to allow a developer to convert it into an apartment building.
Developer Wayne Robinson sought the special use permit to convert the 46 hotel rooms into 23 one-room apartments. The hotel wouldn't be the only one converted recently in Rome.
Once Rome's premier hotel, the Holiday Inn Skytop Center off Chateau Drive had fallen into disuse and disrepute over the years. In 2021, the property was split into 200 apartments, pitched as a one stop shop and rebranded as Skytop Studio Lofts.
The conversion is one of many ways developers are attempting to solve Rome's housing crisis.
Robinson also received rezoning approval from the city commission Monday for duplex-residential zoning for two vacant parcels, at 301 and 303 Redmond Road. The application states Robinson plans to build four duplexes.
Commissioners also issued proclamations for National Cancer Survivors Day and a Georgia Municipal Association Champion of Georgia Cities award to state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome.
In other business, the board also presented $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school seniors Emma Grace Burns, Sydney Hickman, Robbie Cole Hunt and Taylor Alexandra Abbott through a program for city employees’ children and grandchildren. The scholarship program is funded through voluntary employee payroll deductions.